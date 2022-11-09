19 Bulldogs Worth $100K Stolen During House Burglary In Florida

Pictures of the house were shared on Facebook

Thieves in Florida stole 19 French bulldogs after they broke into a house by smashing windows. The dogs are valued at more than $100,000, Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a Facebook post. The police are currently on the lookout for burglars.

The police said that the thieves 'shattered' a bedroom and stole the dogs. The police in the Facebook post mentioned that the burglary took place around 11.30 am on Friday when residents were not at home.

Pictures of the house were shared on Facebook which shows the shattered windows. The police said that the suspects fled in a silver 4-door vehicle with front bumper damage.

The caption of the post reads, "JUST OCCURRED - 19 Bulldogs Stolen During House Burglary. At 11:21 am this morning, PSLPD responded to the 1000-BLK of SW Fenway Rd in reference to a residential burglary. The suspects shattered a bedroom window and stole 19 French Bulldogs, valued at more than $100,000 when the residents were not home. The suspects left in a silver 4-door vehicle with front bumper damage. Please contact PSLPD with any information pertaining to this case."

According to New York Post, reports of French bulldogs being stolen have been on the rise in recent years. Many think that the high value can be the reason for the thefts. French bulldogs are the second most popular dog breed in the US and they cost between $1,500 to $4,500.