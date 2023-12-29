18-Year-Old Who Refused To Enlist In Israel Army Sentenced To 30 Days In Prison

The 18-year-old has started his sentence at the Tel Hashomer IDF base.

An 18-year-old Israeli man has been sentenced to 30 days in military prison for refusing to enlist in the Israeli army amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. According to Time Magazine, Tal Mitnick is the first person who has been arrested for refusing service on political grounds since October 7. He was sentenced to military prison on Tuesday.

"I believe that slaughter cannot solve slaughter," Mr Mitnick said in a video shared on the X account of Mesarvot, an organisation that encourages refusal to serve in the military. "The criminal attack on Gaza won't solve the atrocious slaughter that Hamas executed. Violence won't solve violence. And that is why I refuse," he added, as per the publication.

Tal Mitnick, an activist in the Mesarvot network showed up today at Tel Hashomer base and was sentenced to 30 days in military prison. Listen to what he had to say before he walked in.



Tal Mitnick, an activist in the Mesarvot network showed up today at Tel Hashomer base and was sentenced to 30 days in military prison. Listen to what he had to say before he walked in.

According to The Times of Israel, the 18-year-old has started his sentence at the Tel Hashomer IDF base in central Israel. He was accompanied by a small group of supporters who cheered him on as he walked into the base. Notably, the outlet reported that draft refusal is punishable by prison time in Israel, although many who wish to avoid service do so by presenting evidence of medical or mental issues.

In the statement, Mr Mitnick said that the Hamas attack on October 7 was a "trauma the likes of which has not been known in the history of the country". However, he also called the Israeli response a "revenge campaign" against not just Hamas, but all Palestinians, including "indiscriminate bombings of residential neighbourhoods and refugee camps in Gaza, full military and political support for settler violence in the West Bank and political persecution on an unprecedented scale inside Israel".

"I refuse to believe that more violence will bring security, I refuse to take part in a war of revenge," the 18-year-old said. "Diplomacy, political effort and policy change are the only way to prevent further destruction and death on both sides," he added.

Further, Mr Mitnick noted that he had already decided to refuse to enlist in the Israeli army before the war began in October, "but since it started, I am only more and more sure of my decision... I love this country and the people here, because it is my home. I sacrifice and work so that this land will be one that respects others, one where you can live with dignity".

Time Magazine reported that now Mr Mitnick's prison sentence may be extended past the initial 30 days if he again refuses to enlist.