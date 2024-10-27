18-Year-Old Conquered World's 14 Highest Peaks. This Is His Next challenge

At just 18 years old, Nepal's Nima Rinji Sherpa has achieved a milestone few have accomplished, becoming the youngest climber to reach all 14 of the world's tallest mountains, known as the "eight-thousanders." Mr Rinji's journey culminated on October 9 with the summit of Shishapangma, Nepal's 8,027-metre peak, alongside climbing partner Pasang Nurbu Sherpa.

Reflecting on his latest feat, Mr Rinji described reaching the summit as "pure joy." His passion, he said, is inspired by his family, a lineage of accomplished mountaineers, including his father, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, and uncle, Mingma Sherpa, both renowned in Nepal's climbing community.

"My uncles and my father... came from a very small village. To even dream about being this successful, for them it was really hard," he told CNN. "I have the privilege that they didn't have."

Mr Rinji's next goal is equally daring: a winter ascent of Manaslu without supplemental oxygen or fixed ropes, in collaboration with Italian climber Simone Moro. "That means we're climbing an 8,000-metre mountain in winter... there is no support for us. So, it's like pure human endurance," he said. "It has never been done in the history of mountaineering."

This recent accomplishment did not attract major sponsors; he relied on his father's 14 Peaks Expedition for funding. Despite the lack of support, he remains hopeful about inspiring young Sherpa climbers. "Hopefully I become the face of a big brand," he said, adding that he hopes to redefine the perception of Sherpa climbers as "support staff" only.

Over the past two years, Mr Rinji has tackled Everest, K2, and five peaks in less than five weeks. Among his climbs, Annapurna remains a personal favourite. "For a teenager of 17 years to do something without using oxygen, you know, normally it's not recommended," he said, recalling the challenges he faced.

Summiting the eight-thousanders requires navigating the perilous "death zone," where oxygen levels are critically low and temperatures are extreme. Nima Rinji noted the harsh reality of life at such altitudes: "Your body starts to shut down... Maybe I like suffering," he joked.

Mr Rinji envisions a sustainable future for Nepal's mountaineering industry and hopes his achievements will inspire a new generation of Nepali climbers. "Hopefully, the younger generation... we will try to mobilise this industry and make it more sustainable for the upcoming generations," he said.