18-Month Jail Term Sought For Man Who Slapped France's Macron

Damien Tarel has been in custody since the incident on Tuesday. (File)

French prosecutors requested Thursday an 18-month jail term for a man who slapped President Emmanuel Macron this week as he appeared in court in the southern town of Valence.

The public prosecutor called the slap by 28-year-old Damien Tarel "absolutely unacceptable" and "an act of deliberate violence."

Tarel, who has been in custody since the incident on Tuesday, faces a maximum three-year jail sentence and a fine of 45,000 euros ($55,000) after being charged with assaulting a public official.

