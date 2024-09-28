173 Hongkongers Say They Were Attacked With Bodily Fluids Over 8 Months

More than 170 Hongkongers have reported being splashed with substances they feared were bodily fluids in public over the past eight months, according to a report by South China Morning Post. This revelation came after a woman criticized the penalty imposed on a man who used a pipette to squirt a liquid containing semen on her.

While some male victims were included, the online group revealed on Friday that approximately 99 per cent of the 173 cases involved women.

The group noted that most victims were doused with suspicious liquids, and many reported feelings of depression and anxiety following the incidents.

Earlier this week, a court fined 26-year-old PhD student Lai Changwei HK$5,000 (US$642) for squirting a liquid containing his semen onto a woman's buttocks at a Hong Kong university. Lai blamed his actions on stress.

CCTV footage from the Kowloon Tong campus showed Lai following the woman after spotting her inside a university building at around 3:30 p.m. on June 6, before using a plastic pipette to squirt the liquid onto her, the court heard.

