17-Year-Old Male Charged With Murder Of 3 Girls In UK Knife Attack

A 17-year-old male was charged on Thursday with the murder of three girls and the attempted murder of 10 more people in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, UK prosecutors said.

"The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Merseyside Police to charge a 17-year-old male of Banks, Lancashire, with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder, following the tragic incident that took place in Southport this week," prosecutors said in a statement.

