Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of blowing up the dam.

Ukraine on Tuesday said 150 tonnes of engine oil had spilled into the Dnipro river after an attack on the Kakhovka dam and warned of a "negative impact" for the environment.

"One hundred fifty tonnes of engine oil got into the Dnipro river due to the explosion," Daria Zarivna, communications adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office, said on social media.

