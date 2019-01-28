15 Killed At Wedding In Peru After Hotel Wall Collapses in Heavy Rain

The wall burst just after midnight, causing a heavy, tent-like structure to collapse on the wedding guests as they celebrated in the hotel's garden.

World | | Updated: January 28, 2019 00:13 IST
Thirty-four people were injured, including five who were in critical condition. (Representational)


Lima: 

Fifteen people were killed at a wedding in Peru on Sunday after a wall at the hotel where the celebration was held collapsed under heavy rains, the head of Peru's civil defense institute said.

Thirty-four people were wounded, including five who were in critical condition, Jorge Chavez said by phone.

The wall burst just after midnight, causing a heavy, tent-like structure to collapse on the wedding guests as they celebrated in the hotel's garden, Chavez said. Thirteen people died immediately, he said.

Hotel Alhambra, in the town of Abancay in southern Peru, could not immediately be reached for comment.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

