15 Children Dead From Malnutrition, Dehydration At Gaza Hospital: Health Ministry

"We fear for the lives of 6 (other) children suffering from malnutrition and diarrhea at the hospital's intensive care unit as a result of the cessation of the electric generator and oxygen and the weakness of medical capabilities," Ashraf Al-Qidra, the Gaza health ministry spokesperson, said.

Gaza:

At least 15 children have died over the past few days from malnutrition and dehydration at Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

