14-Year-Old US Boy Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Running

A 14-year-old boy from Florida, United States, died while running a five-kilometre race at his school. Knox MacEwen went into cardiac arrest during the same, however, the emergency personnel who reached Everglades High School could not save him. He was declared dead at a hospital, as per a report in the New York Post.

The teen was a student at Davie's Western High School and was participating in a JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps) drill. The school principal informed the students of his death and stated that counsellors would be present on campus throughout the week. "One of our JROTC students passed away this morning after being transported to the hospital. I want to offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, teachers, and classmates as they mourn this great loss," Western High Principal Jimmy Arrojo said in a message.

A family friend started a GoFundMe campaign, which generated more than $66,000 for the family to aid with funeral expenses and allow the child's parents to grieve. "On November 4th, 2023, the MacEwen family suddenly and tragically lost their beloved 14-year-old son, Knox. He was a revered member of his local community - a JROTC student, a volunteer with the kids ministry at his home church; and he was a beloved brother, son, grandson, nephew and friend. The purpose of this fundraiser to help with funeral expenses, and to allow Knox's parents, Kevin and Julie, to take some time off of work to grieve," the description said.

It added that Knox's mother, Julie, is "still physically and financially recovering from a hard-fought battle with cancer this last year."

A few months ago, a 17-year-old basketball player in the US died after collapsing on the court during a workout session with his team. Caleb White from Pinson Valley High School in Alabama was training with teammates when he collapsed on the gym floor. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors couldn't revive him, Caleb's grandfather, George Varnadoe Jr., wrote on Facebook.

"At 17, he was dead!!!!" Mr Varnadoe wrote, adding that his grandson was an "honor student, very respectful, high intellect, excellent role model, phenomenal basketball player". "Our whole family was really looking forward to his upcoming senior season and afterwards, playing for a D-1 school and then perhaps the NBA. But.....it wasn't meant to be," the grandfather added.

