14 Injured In Stabbing, "Unspecified Liquid" Attack In Japan's Mishima

Fourteen people were injured after a stabbing attack in a factory in central Japan, when an unspecified liquid was also sprayed, local media reported. All injured remain conscious although the exact nature of the injuries is unclear.

According to Kyodo News Agency, people were stabbed by a man with a knife in a rubber factory in Mishima, west of Tokyo.

Reports say the attacker was detained at the factory and is already in custody.

"Fourteen people are subject to transportation by emergency services," Tomoharu Sugiyama, a firefighting department official in the city of Mishima, Shizuoka region, told AFP.

Sugiyama said that he received a call at 4:30 pm from a rubber factory saying, "five or six people were stabbed by someone" and that a "spray-like liquid" had also been used.

The factory is run by Yokohama Rubber Co., whose business includes manufacturing tyres for trucks and buses.

Violent crime is relatively rare in Japan, which has a low murder rate and some of the world's toughest gun laws.

However, there are occasional stabbing attacks and even shootings, including the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2022.

A Japanese man was sentenced to death in October for a shooting and stabbing rampage that killed four people, including two police officers, in 2023.

A 43-year-old man was also charged with attempted murder in May over a knife attack at Tokyo's Toda-mae metro station.

(With inputs from agencies)