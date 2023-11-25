14 Hostages, 42 Prisoners To Be Freed Today In Gaza Truce Deal, Says Israel

Prison authorities said 42 prisoners -- both male and female -- would be freed today.

Israeli authorities said that 14 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attacks on October 7 would be released on Saturday, as well as 42 Palestinian prisoners, on the second day of a truce deal.

Prison authorities said 42 prisoners -- both male and female -- would be freed under the terms of the agreement, which mandates exchanges at a ratio of three to one, and an Israeli official source said 14 hostages would be handed over.

