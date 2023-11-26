13 Israelis, 39 Palestinians To Be Released Today, 120 Aid Trucks In Gaza: Egypt

Egypt received lists of 13 Israelis and 39 Palestinians scheduled for release on Sunday.

Egypt received lists of 13 Israelis and 39 Palestinians scheduled for release on Sunday, the third batch in the four-day truce deal brokered by Egypt and Qatar, Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), said in a statement.

"The truce is proceeding without roadblocks," the statement said, adding that 120 aid tucks crossed from Egypt to Gaza on Sunday including two fuel trucks and two with gas for cooking.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)