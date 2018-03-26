13 Dead, 18 Wounded After Ecuador Bus Slides Off Road

A rescue agency had initially reported that 12 people were killed and 25 injured.
The latest person to have died succumbed to injuries while being treated, the Interior Ministry said Sunday.
The accident occurred on Saturday around 2:00 pm local time (1900 GMT) on the Jipijapa highway, in the area known as "Las Americas" in Manabi province, according to a report from the Ecuadorian Traffic Commission.
Traffic accidents are among the leading causes of death in the Andean country.
