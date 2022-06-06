12-Year-Old US Boy Steals Grandfather's Gun To Rob A Gas Station: Report

The incident was captured in the store's surveillance CCTV cameras.

A 12-year-boy has been arrested for robbing a gas station in Michigan, the United States, with his grandfather's gun, according to a report in the Independent. The boy even fired a warning shot into the ceiling, the report further said quoting the police.

The boy entered a gas station in the city of Hartford about 4 pm on Wednesday last week and waited in line behind another customer before taking out a 9mm gun, the police said.

Also Read | Police Launch Investigation After Social Media User Threatens To "Shoot Up" School In US: Report

The incident was captured in the store's surveillance CCTV cameras and showed the 12-year-old pointing gun at the store clerk. The boy had kept the gun in a black bag he was carrying, according to the Independent report.

When the police were alerted about the incident, Tressa Beltran, one of the cops on duty, reached the gas station within 90 seconds, the report further reported.

The youngster has been charged with six crimes, including armed robbery, discharge of a gun, and assault with a dangerous weapon. The boy's name has not been released since he is a juvenile.

According to local media reports, the 12-year-old talked to classmates about which gas station in the area would be the least secure before actually robbing one.

Also Read | Rare Baby Albino Galapagos Giant Tortoise Makes Public Debut, Internet Delighted

The police confirmed that the gun used in the incident belongs to the boy's grandfather, with whom he lives and who is his legal guardian. He allegedly took the gun from his grandfather's safe, where it was loaded with two magazines, according to Independent.

The grandfather was unaware that the boy could access his safe where the gun was kept, the police said.