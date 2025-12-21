12 Unknown Suspects Behind Johannesburg Mass Shooting: What We Know So Far

At least 12 unknown suspects were behind the mass shooting near Johannesburg in South Africa - in which nine people died, and nine others were injured.

What we know so far about the mass shooting in South Africa: The 12 suspects arrived in two vehicles - a white kombi and a silver sedan - and opened fire at tavern (informal bar) patrons and continued to shoot randomly, the South African police said. The incident took place in Bekkersdal during the early hours of Sunday in Bekkersdal, an impoverished area near some of South Africa's major gold mines. Among those killed is a driver from an online car-hailing service who had been outside the bar, provincial police commissioner Major General Fred Kekana said. The motive for the attack is not yet clear. The Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigations, with the Crime Detection Tracing Unit, have launched a manhunt for the suspects who fled the scene immediately.

