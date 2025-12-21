12 Unknown Suspects Behind Johannesburg Mass Shooting: What We Know So Far

The motive for the attack is not yet clear.
At least 12 unknown suspects were behind the mass shooting near Johannesburg in South Africa - in which nine people died, and nine others were injured.
What we know so far about the mass shooting in South Africa:
- The 12 suspects arrived in two vehicles - a white kombi and a silver sedan - and opened fire at tavern (informal bar) patrons and continued to shoot randomly, the South African police said.
- The incident took place in Bekkersdal during the early hours of Sunday in Bekkersdal, an impoverished area near some of South Africa's major gold mines.
- Among those killed is a driver from an online car-hailing service who had been outside the bar, provincial police commissioner Major General Fred Kekana said.
- The motive for the attack is not yet clear.
- The Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigations, with the Crime Detection Tracing Unit, have launched a manhunt for the suspects who fled the scene immediately.