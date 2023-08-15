12 Killed, Over 60 Injured After Explosion At Gas Station In Russia

At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured Monday in an explosion in Russia's Dagestan.

At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured Monday in an explosion and fire at a filling station in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the emergency situations ministry said.

"More than 60 people were injured in the fire in Makhachkala, and 12 of them died," the ministry wrote on Telegram. Makhachkala, located on the Caspian Sea, is the capital of Dagestan.

According to a witness quoted on Telegram by the Russian daily Izvestia, the fire started in an area where cars were parked and spread to the petrol station.

"After the explosion, everything fell on our heads, we couldn't see anything anymore," said the unnamed witness.

A video posted on Telegram by the Ria Novosti news agency showed flames rising from a building, followed by a huge explosion.

The fire spread over an area of around 600 square metres (6,450 square feet), the ministry said, adding that 260 firefighters were deployed.

