12 Killed In Israeli Strike On Civil Defence Facility, Says Lebanon

Lebanon said at least 12 people were killed Thursday in an Israeli strike targeting the main civil defence facility in the eastern Baalbek area, with the rescuers counting eight members among the dead.

"The Israeli enemy strike on a civil defence centre in Douris killed 12 people" with body parts recovered and rescue operations ongoing, the Lebanese health ministry said.

It condemned "the second Israeli attack on a health emergency facility in less than two hours" after an earlier attack killed Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers. Civil Defence said "eight personnel from the... Baalbek regional centre were killed".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)