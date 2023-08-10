12,000 Jobs At Risk As UK Household Goods Company Wilko Collapses

The group, founded in 1930, operated out of about 400 stores as well as online.

British household goods company Wilko has collapsed owing to big debts, its boss announced Thursday, impacting about 12,000 jobs as high inflation and interest rates hurt consumers and businesses.

The group, operating out of about 400 stores as well as online selling cleaning and garden products in addition to other small household items, formally entered administration, a process that could see parts of the business saved.

"We've all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out, and now we must do what's best to preserve as many jobs as possible, for as long as is possible, by working with our appointed administrators," Wilko chief executive Mark Jackson said in an open letter on its website.

Media reports said Wilko had appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as administrators of the distressed company that was founded in 1930.

"While we can confirm we had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business... we've been left with no choice but to take this unfortunate action," Jackson added.

