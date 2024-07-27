11-Year-Old Chinese Boy Writes 600 Lines Of Code To Build Rocket

The young prodigy has been documenting his rocket development journey on social media

Yan Hongsen, an 11-year-old from Zhejiang, China, has become an online sensation after writing 600 lines of code to build a rocket. According to the South China Morning Post, Yan's interest in rockets began when he witnessed the Long March-2 liftoff at the age of four. He has since taken online courses and self-studied physics and chemistry.

Starting in August 2022, Yan spent 10 months building his first homemade solid-fuel rocket. He launched the rocket named Sen Xing, in June 2023. Although it crashed due to a parachute malfunction, Yan remained calm and analysed the cause of the failure.

''The nitrocellulose didn't explode as expected, the spring and lithium battery were also damaged. Maybe there is still an issue with the rocket's body connection,'' Yan said.

He now plans to launch his second rocket and hopes to get into one of China's seven prestigious civilian defence universities. His ultimate dream is to build a real rocket for China to explore the universe.

The young prodigy has been documenting his rocket development journey on social media, gaining over 440,000 followers. His parents also have been supportive, converting their living room into a rocket research studio.

The boy's father shared his pride and excitement with SCMP recalling the maiden launch, ''Although the rocket crashed, I considered its first flight a triumph. I was over the moon with excitement, but my son took it in stride, remaining remarkably calm and composed.''

“I don't understand aerospace, but I will always accompany my son As parents, we fully support our child's dreams. If he encounters technical difficulties that he can't solve, he always contacts me, and I try my best to reach out to experts for help,” his father added.

His accomplishment has captured the attention of educators, tech enthusiasts, and space aficionados worldwide. His feats have gone viral on mainland Chinese social media as well, captivating the attention of millions and earning him a reputation as a prodigious talent.

''His parents are remarkable for unconditionally supporting their child's dreams,'' wrote one user, while another commented, ''This must be the youngest person to build a rocket in China. I'm so proud of him.''