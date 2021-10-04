11 Endangered Green Turtles Found Slaughtered In Malaysia

Wildlife officials found the green turtles during patrols near the city of Semporna, in Sabah state

Eleven endangered turtles have been found slaughtered off the Malaysian part of Borneo island, with members of an indigenous, sea-dwelling community suspected of targeting them for food, officials said Monday.

Wildlife officials found the green turtles Friday during patrols near the city of Semporna, in Sabah state.

They also found sacks of suspected turtle meat, a stove, and a knife at the scene, Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga said. Efforts are ongoing to catch the perpetrators but none have been arrested.

It is a crime in Malaysia to target protected turtles, punishable by jail terms and fines.

The department said such crimes in the area are usually committed by the Bajau Laut, a community of sea-dwelling nomads who typically live on boats off Borneo.

The massive island is shared between Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

Green turtles are one of the largest sea turtles, and are classified as endangered by protection group the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

They face multiple threats, including being targeted by poachers, caught in fishing gear, and having their eggs harvested.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)