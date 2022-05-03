101 Ukraine Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol Plant As Russia Attacks: UN

Russia launched a fresh attack on Mariupol's Azovstal plant today. (File)

The UN on Tuesday said 101 civilians were "successfully evacuated" from the tunnels of the Azovstal plant in Ukraine's battered city of Mariupol, besieged by Russian forces for two months, in a joint effort with the Red Cross.

"I am pleased and relieved to confirm that 101 civilians have successfully been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol," Osnat Lubrani, the UN's Ukraine humanitarian coordinator said in statement, adding that the group included "women, men, children and older persons".

