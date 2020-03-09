100-Year-Old Chinese Man Oldest Patient To Beat Coronavirus Infection: State Media

China has reported more than 80,000 Coronavirus cases and at least 3,000 deaths so far (File)

A 100-year-old Chinese man has fully recovered from the novel coronavirus, making him the oldest known patient to beat the deadly virus, state media reported on Sunday.

According to Xinhua, the centenarian patient was discharged on Saturday from a hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

He was admitted to Hubei's Maternity and Child Health Care hospital on February 24.

Apart from the flu-like respiratory disease, the elderly patient had Alzheimer's disease, hypertension and heart problems.

He underwent 13 days of therapy, which included treatment with anti-viral drugs, plasma transfusions, and traditional Chinese medicine.

China has reported more than 80,000 cases and at least 3,000 deaths, mostly in the Hubei province.