100 Killed, Over 400 Injured In Israeli Strikes, Says Lebanon

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes on the south killed 100 people and wounded more than 400 others on Monday, the worst toll in nearly a year of cross-border clashes.

"Enemy raids on southern towns and villages since this morning... killed 100 and injured more than 400," the health ministry said in a statement updating earlier figures, adding that "children, women and paramedics" were among the casualties.

