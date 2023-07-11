10-Year-Old Girl In Australia Diagnosed The 'Most Painful Condition' Known To Mankind

CRPS is called the "most painful condition" known to mankind.

A 10-year-old girl in Australia has been diagnosed with a rare and debilitating condition, which causes her excruciating pain in her entire right leg when she moves or even when someone touches it.

According to New York Post, Bella Macey's condition was triggered on a family holiday in Fiji when a blister on her right foot got infected. She was later diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), which is often called the "most painful condition" known to mankind.

"Since her diagnosis, she has been battling excruciating pain that affects her daily activities and steals away her childhood. Bella's pain has meant she has lost mobility in her right foot and leg, right up to her groin. She is now bedridden or in a wheelchair if she needs to get around," her GoFundMe campaign page read.

CRPS is a rare and incurable syndrome which causes chronic and extreme pain. "It's all sharp, it's burning, it's tingly. It's all sorts of different pain I never knew was possible," Bella described to A Current Affair, as per the Post.

"I can't have a shower, I can't have a bath," Bella said, adding, "I can't put (on) any sheets or anything on ... even with a tissue, you can't touch it with anything, otherwise I will scream."

The rare condition, which is often triggered by minor injuries or surgeries, has now brought Bella's life to a standstill. The 10-year-old is unable to move, tolerate any touch or sensation to her affected leg and foot, attend school, play with friends, or even wear pants. As Bella's family could not find answers in Australia, they turned to US doctors for help.

According to the New York Post, Bella and her mother even took a trip to the US in order to receive treatment from the Spero Clinic. But despite the welcome news that treatment could be available, the Macey family are not sure if they can afford the treatment. Bella's mother has, therefore, organised a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for her daughter's treatment.