10 Quotes By Stephen Hawking That Will Leave You Inspired

Stephen Hawking had said "Life would be tragic if it weren't funny." (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Stephen Hawking, the British physicist who brought science to a mass audience with the best-selling book "A Brief History of Time," has died. He was 76. He suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and was confined to an electric wheelchair for much of his adult life. Diagnosed at age 21, he was one of the world's longest survivors of ALS. A Cambridge University professor, Mr Hawking redefined cosmology by proposing that black holes emit radiation and later evaporate. While Stephen Hawking has left the world, his words continue to inspire.