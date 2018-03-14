10 Quotes By Stephen Hawking That Will Leave You Inspired

Stephen Hawking had said "Life would be tragic if it weren't funny." (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: Stephen Hawking, the British physicist who brought science to a mass audience with the best-selling book "A Brief History of Time," has died. He was 76. He suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and was confined to an electric wheelchair for much of his adult life. Diagnosed at age 21, he was one of the world's longest survivors of ALS. A Cambridge University professor, Mr Hawking redefined cosmology by proposing that black holes emit radiation and later evaporate. While Stephen Hawking has left the world, his words continue to inspire.
Mankind's greatest achievements have come about by talking, and its greatest failures by not talking.
Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.
The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge.
I have no idea. People who boast about their IQ are losers, Stephen Hawking had said.
We only have to look at ourselves to see how intelligent life might develop into something we wouldn't want to meet.
It is a waste of time to be angry about my disability. One has to get on with life and I haven't done badly. People won't have time for you if you are always angry or complaining, Stephen Hawking had said.
Not only does God play dice, but... he sometimes throws them where they cannot be seen.
The victim should have the right to end his life, if he wants. But I think it would be a great mistake. However bad life may seem, there is always something you can do, and succeed at. While there's life, there is hope.
I have lived with the prospect of an early death for the last 49 years. I'm not afraid of death, but I'm in no hurry to die. I have so much I want to do first... I regard the brain as a computer which will stop working when its components fail. There is no heaven or afterlife for broken down computers; that is a fairy story for people afraid of the dark, Stephen Hawking had said.