Plumes of smoke billowed from the airport building.

At least 10 people were killed in heavy explosions that rocked Yemen's Aden airport shortly after the arrival of a plane carrying the new unity government, according to preliminary figures.

"At least 10 people were killed in the attack and dozens were injured," a medical source told AFP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)