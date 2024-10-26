10 Killed In "Terrorist Attack" In Iran: Report

How the attack was carried out is not known yet (Representational)
A "terrorist attack in a region of southeastern Iran long plagued by unrest killed at least 10 people, local media reported on Saturday.
They were killed during the attack "against police vehicles" in Taftan county, the Mehr and Tasnim news agencies reported, without saying how the attack was carried out.
