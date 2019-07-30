10 Killed After Plane Crashes Into Pakistan Neighbourhood: Report

The cause behind the crash is not known yet. (Representational)

At least 10 people lost their lives and 12 others were injured when a small plane crashed into a residential area in Pakistan's Rawalpindi early on Tuesday.

It was unclear whether the victims were on board the plane or on the ground. However, at least three to four houses were engulfed by fire after the plane crash, Dunya News reported.

The cause behind the crash is so far not known.

Rescue teams reached the spot soon after the plane crashed.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.