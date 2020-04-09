10 COVID-19 Drugs Under Clinical Trial In US: Donald Trump

10 drugs are now in clinical trials and my administration is taking unprecedented actions, Trump said

As many as 10 drugs are currently under clinical trial in the US as part of the administration''s "unprecedented" effort to find a therapeutic solution to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump has said.

In the absence of either a vaccine or a drug, the novel coronavirus has claimed more than 88,500 lives and has infected nearly 1.5 million people globally. The United States alone accounts for 4.3 lakh infections and 14,700 fatalities.

"As American industry steps up to help, so are America''s doctors and scientists. Ten drugs are now in clinical trials and my administration is taking unprecedented actions to make new therapies and treatments available without delay," Trump told reporters during his daily coronavirus news conference on Wednesday.

"The doctors, the lab technicians, the companies are coming up with things that I hope in the very near future are going to be very, very special, very important," he said.

Responding to questions, Vice President Mike Pence said the US was having four separate clinical trials on the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

Hydroxychloroquine has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19.

"I believe we will have roughly four separate clinical trials underway studying hydroxychloroquine," Mr Pence said with a note of caution.

"But it is important to remember that, as the president has made the point many times, the FDA has approved what is called off-label use and so in consulting with your physician, if your physician determines it is appropriate to write a prescription for hydroxychloroquine we are working today to make that available across the country," he said.

India, the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, agreed to lift the ban on the export of the medicine to the US after Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on phone last week.

"It is broadly available today as an anti-malarial medication but we are working around the country and internationally to increase that supply but we are studying it in at least four different clinical trials," the Vice President said.

The Henry Ford Hospital is conducting a clinical trial for hydroxychloroquine. The hospital has had a rather overwhelming response to the initial trial, which is beginning this week with 3000 people taking the hydroxychloroquine or a placebo, Mr Pence said.

Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from the National Institute of Health, said a number of different clinical trials were going on.

Some of which are randomised controlled trials which is the optimal way to determine ultimately if something is safe and effective and works. But there are a lot of different ways that that is being looked at, he added.

"It is being looked at against the placebo, it is being part of a multi-arm trial comparing it with others. There is a trial that was recently started actually in prophylactics among healthcare workers so there are several of these," Dr Fauci said.

"In addition to that, there is what was just mentioned now that any physician in consultation with their patient and back and forth can make the decision to use the drug on an off-label. So we have two things that are simultaneously going on. We are having actual formal clinical trials and the off-label use," he said.

World 14,84,993 Cases 10,66,534 Active 3,29,909 Recovered 88,550 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 14,84,993 and 88,550 have died; 10,66,534 are active cases and 3,29,909 have recovered as on April 9, 2020 at 9:06 am.

India 5,734 540 Cases 5,095 452 Active 473 71 Recovered 166 17 Deaths In India, there are 5,734 confirmed cases including 166 deaths. The number of active cases is 5,095 and 473 have recovered as on April 9, 2020 at 8:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 378 Pune 97 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 29 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 17 Nagpur 16 Palghar 6 Aurangabad 6 Raigad 6 Latur 5 Yavatmal 4 Satara 4 Buldhana 4 Osmanabad 4 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Sindhudurg 1 Nashik 1 Amravati 1 Kolhapur 1 Jalgaon 1 Hingoli 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 460 1135 117 946 71 117 38 72 8 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 114 Coimbatore 58 Dindigul 44 Tirunelveli 38 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Namakkal 27 Ranipet 24 Karur 23 Theni 22 Madurai 19 Chengalpattu 19 Villupuram 16 Tiruppur 14 Cuddalore 13 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Nagapattinam 11 Salem 11 Virudhunagar 11 Thoothukudi 10 Tiruvannamalai 9 Thanjavur 8 Kanchipuram 7 Vellore 6 Kanniyakumari 6 Sivaganga 5 The Nilgiris 4 Tirupattur 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Kallakurichi 2 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 124 738 48 709 45 21 2 8 1 Delhi District Cases South 149 Central 96 North 58 New Delhi 52 Shahdara 46 South West 20 East 14 West 14 South East 13 North East 11 North West 9 Details Awaited* 187 669 93 639 93 21 9 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 149 Nizamabad 25 Medchal Malkajgiri 16 Warangal Urban 14 Ranga Reddy 11 Jogulamba Gadwal 10 Nalgonda 9 Kamareddy 8 Mahabubnagar 8 Suryapet 8 Karimnagar 7 Adilabad 7 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Vikarabad 4 Jagitial 4 Nirmal 4 Sangareddy 3 Peddapalli 2 Medak 2 Nagarkurnool 2 Mulugu 1 Jangoan 1 Mahabubabad 1 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Details Awaited* 126 427 385 35 7 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 67 Jodhpur 29 Bhilwara 23 Jhunjhunu 18 Tonk 11 Churu 7 Ajmer 5 Bikaner 5 Dausa 5 Dungarpur 5 Bharatpur 4 Alwar 3 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Jaisalmer 2 Nagaur 2 Kota 1 Sikar 1 Dholpur 1 Udaipur 1 Banswara 1 Details Awaited* 186 381 53 357 53 21 3 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 28 Agra 13 Meerut 12 Lucknow 7 Ghaziabad 6 Ghazipur 3 Varanasi 3 Baghpat 2 Moradabad 2 Bareilly 1 Jaunpur 1 Kanpur Nagar 1 Kheri 1 Pilibhit 1 Shamli 1 Details Awaited* 279 361 18 330 16 27 1 4 1 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 40 Spsr Nellore 15 Krishna 11 Visakhapatnam 11 Guntur 10 Y.s.r. Kadapa 7 Chittoor 6 Anantapur 3 Prakasam 3 East Godavari 2 West Godavari 2 Details Awaited* 238 348 43 338 42 6 1 4 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 139 Kannur 47 Ernakulam 22 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Pathanamthitta 14 Malappuram 11 Thrissur 10 Idukki 8 Kozhikode 7 Palakkad 6 Kollam 5 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Alappuzha 2 Details Awaited* 53 345 9 260 83 13 2 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 101 Bhopal 42 Morena 12 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 7 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 47 229 216 0 13 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 55 Mysuru 34 Chikballapur 10 Bidar 10 Uttar Kannad 10 Belagavi 7 Dakshin Kannad 7 Ballari 6 Udupi 4 Bengaluru Rural 4 Kalaburagi 4 Bagalkot 3 Davangere 2 Dharwad 1 Tumakuru 1 Kodagu 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 21 181 6 148 2 28 3 5 1 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 66 Surat 16 Bhavnagar 12 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 9 Porbandar 3 Patan 2 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 36 179 14 138 11 25 16 3 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 21 Bandipora 11 Badgam 7 Udhampur 4 Jammu 3 Rajauri 3 Baramulla 2 Pulwama 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 103 158 42 150 40 4 4 2 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 31 Faridabad 14 Palwal 13 Nuh 8 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Bhiwani 2 Panchkula 2 Hisar 1 Kaithal 1 Karnal 1 Rohtak 1 Sonipat 1 Details Awaited* 61 147 116 28 3 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 31 Howrah 10 Medinipur East 7 Nadia 5 Kalimpong 5 Hooghly 4 Jalpaiguri 4 24 Paraganas North 3 24 Paraganas South 3 Purba Bardhaman 3 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 24 103 4 82 1 16 3 5 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 24 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Ropar 3 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Sas Mohali 1 Moga 1 Barnala 1 Patiala 1 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Details Awaited* 14 101 10 89 9 4 8 1 Odisha District Cases Khordha 27 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 7 42 39 2 1 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 23 38 37 0 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 13 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Nainital 3 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 11 33 2 28 2 5 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Goalpara 3 Marigaon 3 Karimganj 1 Nalbari 1 Details Awaited* 11 28 1 28 1 0 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 18 11 7 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 15 18 15 2 1 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 1 14 4 10 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 1 11 1 11 1 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 3 10 1 9 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 4 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 2 7 7 0 0 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 4 5 4 1 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 4 4 4 0 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 Details Awaited* -1 1 0 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)