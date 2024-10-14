Advertisement

1 In 4 Adults Suspect Undiagnosed ADHD Due To Social Media Influence: Study

An estimated 4.4 per cent of people ages 18 to 44 have ADHD, and some people aren't diagnosed until they're older

1 In 4 Adults Suspect Undiagnosed ADHD Due To Social Media Influence: Study
Younger adults were more likely to believe they had undiagnosed ADHD. (Representational)
New Delhi:

While attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder -- also known as ADHD -- is typically thought of as a childhood condition, a new study on Monday showed that one in four or 25 per cent of adults in America suspect they may have it but is undiagnosed.

The study based on a national survey of 1,000 American adults showed that social media videos helped adults to realise that their struggles with attention, focus, and restlessness could, in fact, be undiagnosed ADHD.

Worryingly, only 13 per cent of survey respondents have shared their suspicions with their doctor.

That's raising concerns about the consequences of self-diagnosis leading to incorrect treatment, said the team

"Anxiety, depression, and ADHD -- all these things can look a lot alike, but the wrong treatment can make things worse instead of helping that person feel better and improving their functioning," said psychologist Justin Barterian, clinical assistant professor in Ohio State University's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Health.

An estimated 4.4 per cent of people ages 18 to 44 have ADHD, and some people aren't diagnosed until they're older, Barterian said.

"There's definitely more awareness of how it can continue to affect folks into adulthood and a lot of people who are realising, once their kids have been diagnosed, that they fit these symptoms as well, given that it's a genetic disorder," Barterian said.

Further, more than the older generations, younger adults were more likely to believe they have undiagnosed ADHD.

Barterian said while social media videos can help educate and bring awareness, "seek a psychologist or a psychiatrist or a physician" can help in proper diagnosis and further aid in the treatment of the condition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Adult ADHD, Undiagnosed ADHD, Social Media Influence On ADHD
