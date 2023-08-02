1.2 Million Sunflowers In 80 Acres: US Farmer Surprises Wife Ahead Of 50th Anniversary

Lee Wilson and his wife have been together since high school.

A farmer in the United States planets 1.5 million sunflowers on 80 acres of land for his wife to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, according to a report in the BBC. Lee Wilson told the local media in Kansas that he created the gift as a surprise gift for his wife, Renee, who loves sunflowers. Mr Wilson took the help of his son to secretly plant the field back in May, the outlet further said. Considering the number of flowers and land area, 15,000 sunflowers are planted per acre.

"Well we're celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary August 10th and you know what's a guy get his gal for the 50th?" Mr Wilson told ABC7. "And I put a lot of thought into it and she always liked sunflowers."

The two have been together since high school.

"It made me feel very special. It couldn't have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers," Renee told the outlet.

Since the news about Mr Wilson's sweet effort spread, crowds have been flocking to the field to see the stunning sight and take photos.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, sunflowers are native primarily to North and South America, and some species are cultivated as ornamentals for their spectacular size and flower heads and for their edible seeds.

They grow to a height of about 1-4.5 metres and are coarsely toothed. The leaves (3-12 inches long) are arranged in spirals.

The disk flowers are brown, yellow, or purple, while the petal-like ray flowers are yellow. Its scientific name comes from the Greek words helios ("sun") and anthos ("flower").