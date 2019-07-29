1,000-Year-Old Hindu Temple In Pakistan's Sialkot Reopens After 72 Years

The step was taken on the direction of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

A 1,000-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan Punjab's Sialkot city, which was sealed for the last 72 years, has been re-opened for people.

Shawala Teja Singh Temple in Dhaarowal was built by Sardar Teja Singh and closed during partition. The Hindus of Sialkot stopped visiting the temple after a mob damaged it in 1992 while protesting the demolition of the Babri Masjid in India, SAMAA TV reported.

The step was taken on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said the report.

"We are thankful to the government for opening our temple," said a Hindu man while speaking to SAMAA TV. "We can come here whenever we want now."

"People are free to visit anytime," said Deputy Commissioner Bilal Haider.

The government said that the work to preserve and restore the temple will start soon.

