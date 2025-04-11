Watch: Nagaland Drivers Impress Internet By Maintaining Discipline On A Busy Road

Getting stuck in traffic can be super annoying, right? And reckless driving by some people can often make it worse. But here is a refreshing twist – not everyone in India treats lane discipline like it is optional. In fact, a recent video from the Northeast is winning hearts for all the right reasons. A video from Kohima, the capital of Nagaland, shows us a perfect example of road discipline. A 38-second clip that surfaced on social media captured a rare sight – drivers patiently sticking to their lanes on a busy two-lane road. No one tried to sneak ahead or break the queue. Yup, you read that right. No overtaking, no chaos – just pure traffic discipline goals.

Even during a brief halt in the moving line, everyone stayed in their invisible lanes. Once things picked up again, the cars moved forward smoothly, like a perfectly rehearsed routine.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the text, “It's always a pleasure to see the best of Road Disciplines in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram,” adding, “Be it Hilly Areas or Plains driving, they top the List in India when it comes to ‘Road & Lane Disciplines' including Cabs.”

The video was quick to capture the internet's attention.

One user said, “Oh absolutely, they show the best discipline and etiquette for roads, not so much in Guwahati though, but everywhere else in the seven sisters. One wonders is this actually India. Discipline is immaculate, they also obey the traffic constables and absolutely no honking.”

Another mentioned, “I agree.. Meghalaya, Assam and Manipur are too good at discipline.”

Someone said, “You can't compare NE way of Disciplines :) Take a tour & you will understand…”

“The NE brothers are more patient and disciplined, no two way about it, they're well behaved, be it talk, behavior, than people of rest of India. Often they're victims of bullying, fun. Very sad,” read another comment.

The clip clearly showed how Nagaland proved that when proper driving etiquette is followed by everyone, it can actually help reduce traffic jams, congestion and even road accidents.