6 Plastic-Free Destinations That Are Leading the Zero-Waste Travel Trend

If you care about the planet but also crave stunning beaches, mouth-watering food, and camera-ready views, you're in luck. These destinations are taking serious steps to cut down on plastic — and they're doing it in style. From remote islands swapping plastic bags for reusable totes to small Himalayan towns pioneering zero-waste living, these places prove that eco-friendly travel doesn't have to be boring. You won't find plastic straws, bags or bottles in most spots — and honestly, you won't miss them. Here are six beautiful, forward-thinking destinations worth adding to your bucket list — no plastic required.

Here are 6 Plastic-Free Destinations Around The World:

1. Sweden

Sweden isn't just the land of cinnamon buns and chic design-it's also one of the greenest countries on the planet. The nation has long championed recycling and waste reduction, but it's also home to a growing number of plastic-free hotels, restaurants, and events. Stockholm and Gothenburg have introduced plastic bans in public services and continue to push sustainability in urban planning. Swedish supermarkets are piloting packaging-free sections, and even the airline SAS has removed plastic cutlery and packaging from many flights. Looking for a plastic light stay? Eco-lodges like Stedsans in the Woods offer zero-waste dining, filtered tap water, and no single-use items on-site. Add in thousands of pristine lakes and a strong tap water game, and Sweden makes cutting out plastic feel completely effortless.

2. Palau

This tiny island nation may be remote, but it's punching well above its weight when it comes to protecting the planet. Palau was the first country in the world to ban harmful sunscreens, and since 2020, it's required visitors to sign an eco-pledge upon arrival, promising to tread lightly. In 2021, Palau introduced the Palau Responsible Tourism Policy Framework, which actively discourages the use of single-use plastic bags, bottles, and straws across the tourism industry. Locals and tour operators alike are deeply committed to conservation — expect to find reusable water stations, eco-certified accommodations, and marine tours that operate without generating plastic waste. It's one of the few places where sustainability is baked into every aspect of the travel experience.

3. Rwanda

Rwanda is perhaps one of the most surprising entries on this list — but it's also one of the most impressive. In 2008, the country implemented one of the world's strictest plastic bag bans, and it's worked. Kigali, the capital, is often dubbed the cleanest city in Africa, thanks in part to the monthly Umuganda community clean-up days. Visitors to Rwanda are not allowed to bring plastic bags into the country, and even duty-free shops at the airport don't offer them. Hotels and lodges near Volcanoes National Park — the launchpad for gorilla trekking — are increasingly plastic-free, offering guests filtered water, biodegradable toiletries, and reusable containers for packed lunches. Eco-tourism here isn't a niche — it's the norm.

4. California, USA

The Golden State has long been a leader in environmental reform, and plastic is no exception. California was the first US state to ban single-use plastic bags in 2016, and new laws have since followed, including restrictions on plastic straws, utensils, and mini hotel toiletries. Cities like San Francisco and Santa Monica have gone even further, encouraging plastic-free business certifications and offering tax incentives for sustainable practices. Travellers can fill up at water refill stations at beaches, airports, and national parks, and eco-conscious hotels like 1 Hotel West Hollywood or The Ecology Centre in San Juan Capistrano offer totally plastic-free experiences. Pair all that with sunshine and surfing? No brainer.

5. Iceland

Iceland's untouched landscapes practically beg for a plastic-free approach — and the country is delivering. In 2020, Icelandic authorities announced a national action plan to curb plastic waste, including bans on certain single-use plastics and investment in sustainable packaging alternatives. Local businesses have been quick to follow suit. In Reykjavik, cafes like Reykjavik Roasters and Cafe Babalu encourage reusable cups and offer compostable packaging. Many tour operators, especially in the eco-tourism space, provide guests with reusable water bottles and snacks in paper wrapping rather than plastic. With fresh glacier water flowing freely from taps and fountains, there's no excuse to reach for a plastic bottle here.

6. Sikkim, India

Nestled in the northeastern Himalayas, Sikkim may be small, but it's making waves. In 1998, it became the first Indian state to ban plastic bags, and has since added restrictions on Styrofoam and packaged drinking water in government offices and events. The state's capital, Gangtok, is noticeably clean compared to many other Indian cities, with government-led efforts to phase out single-use plastic items continuing to gain traction. Sikkim also promotes organic farming, and plastic-free homestays are increasingly common in rural areas. For trekkers heading to the Kanchenjunga range or those road-tripping along winding mountain roads, this is an inspiring example of eco-tourism done right. Sikkim has also recently embarked on a mission to replace plastic bottles with eco-friendly bamboo alternatives.