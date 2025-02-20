Noida's Vasant Utsav 2025: Venue, Date, Timing, and More About The Grand Spectacle

Spring has sprung, and Noida is celebrating in full bloom! The 37th annual Vasant Utsav Flower Show is here, promising a vibrant display of nature's finest. Kicking off on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at the Helipad Ground/Shivalik Park in Sector-33A, this four-day floral fiesta is a must-visit. Running daily from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and with free entry for all, there's no excuse to miss out. This year's theme, inspired by the Maha Kumbh, brings a spiritual touch to the festivities. Prepare to be awestruck by a towering 35-foot floral replica of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, serving as the event's centrepiece. It's a blooming tribute to India's rich cultural heritage.

With over 350 floral entries and more than 40 stalls, the Vasant Utsav is set to surpass previous editions in both scale and grandeur. Expect to see a kaleidoscope of flowers, including alyssum, aster, calendula, marigold, and many more. Whether you're a gardening enthusiast or just love a good photo op, there's something for everyone.

Noida Vasant Utsav 2025: Everything You Need to Know

Dates: February 20 - 23, 2025

Location: Helipad Ground / Shivalik Park, Sector-33A, Noida

Timings: 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM



Entry Fee: Free for all

Highlights of Noida Flower Show 2025

1. Grand Floral Replica Of Kashi Vishwanath Temple

A striking 35-foot flower-adorned structure honouring the iconic temple.

2. Live Performances

Bagpiper bands, fusion music, and captivating classical dance shows.

3. Cultural And Art Events

Poetry recitals, flash painting competitions, and other creative activities.

4. Maha Kumbh-Themed Entrance

A beautifully crafted floral gateway inspired by one of India's most significant religious gatherings.

5. Stalls and Floral Displays

A haven for plant lovers with a diverse range of flowers, gardening essentials, and decorative plants, including 40+ stalls and 350+ floral displays.

6. Kids' Painting Competition

A special event for young artists, scheduled for February 23.

Event Schedule

Day 1 (February 20)

Opening ceremony, floral entry judging, and instrumental music performances.

Day 2 (February 21)

Unique flower arrangements, vegetable carving displays, and a fusion band performance.

Day 3 (February 22)

Gardening workshops, prize distribution, and traditional folk and classical dance performances.

Day 4 (February 23)

Flash painting competition, final awards, a laser show, and a Kavi Sammelan to conclude the festival.

Schools, corporate offices, colleges, and resident welfare associations have all been invited, ensuring a diverse and lively crowd. The organisers have pulled out all the stops to make this event seamless and enjoyable for everyone. Immerse yourself in the colours and fragrances of the Vasant Utsav 2025, and don't forget your camera — for every corner promises a picture-perfect moment!