Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025: The Only Starry Spectacle You Need To See This April

If you're the type to cancel plans just to stare at the sky for a bit, April's got something special for you. The Lyrid Meteor Shower is making its annual appearance, and 2025's show promises a solid dose of cosmic eye candy. Think streaks of light zipping across the sky — no filter needed. Unlike some blink-and-you-miss-it celestial events, the Lyrids bring a decent display of meteors visible without fancy gear or remote locations. All you need is a clear night, a comfy spot, and maybe a midnight snack or two. Here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to catch the Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025 this April.

Everything You Need To Know About The Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025:

What Is The Lyrid Meteor Shower?

Let's break it down. The Lyrids are one of the oldest known meteor showers — records of them go back over 2,700 years. They're caused by debris from Comet Thatcher (C/1861 G1), which orbits the Sun every 415 years. As the Earth passes through the trail of dust left behind by the comet, those particles hit our atmosphere at high speeds and burn up, creating that classic shooting-star effect. The Lyrids aren't the flashiest meteor shower of the year, but they do deliver some pretty striking moments. On average, you can expect 10 to 20 meteors per hour during peak viewing. Occasionally, they surprise skywatchers with bursts of up to 100 meteors per hour — something known as an "outburst," though that's not guaranteed.

When To Watch The Lyrids In 2025?

This year, the Lyrids are active from April 15 to April 29, but the real show happens during the peak night of April 22 into the early hours of April 23. Set your alarm clock, because the best time to catch the meteor shower is between midnight and dawn. That's when the sky is darkest and the meteors tend to be the most visible. In 2025, the Moon will be in its waning gibbous phase, which means it might be a bit bright — but not enough to wash out the show completely. Pro tip: Try heading out after the Moon has set, or find a spot where it's partially blocked (trees, buildings, you get the idea) for the best view.

Photo: Unsplash

Where's The Best Spot To Watch The Lyrids?

The good news? You don't need to trek to a remote desert or a mountaintop. The Lyrids are visible from both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, though the Northern Hemisphere gets slightly better views. If you can find a place away from city lights — think countryside, coastlines, or even the suburbs if the light pollution isn't too bad — you're golden. Your location doesn't need to be high-tech. A sleeping bag, a reclining chair, or even a picnic blanket will do the trick. Just make sure you give your eyes 15 to 30 minutes to adjust to the dark. (Translation: Ditch your phone.)

How To Spot The Lyrids?

The meteors will appear to radiate from the constellation Lyra, which is where they get their name. Lyra rises in the northeast sky around midnight, but don't stress if you can't find it — the meteors can shoot out in any direction. So keep your gaze broad and relaxed rather than fixating on one patch of sky. There's no need for binoculars or a telescope, either. In fact, they'll limit your view. Just lie back and soak it all in.

Why You Shouldn't Miss The Lyrid Meteor Shower?

In a world full of to-do lists and screen time, the Lyrids are a refreshing excuse to just look up. They don't cost a thing, don't require any tech (except maybe a warm hoodie and a playlist), and they offer one of the simplest kinds of magic nature has to offer. Plus, this is your best meteor shower chance until the Eta Aquariids in early May — and even those favour the Southern Hemisphere. So if you're in the north, April's Lyrids are kind of your moment.