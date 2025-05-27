From Forest Views To Farm-Fresh Flavours: Why The Reimagined Leela Ambience Gurugram Is The Ultimate Urban Escape

There are luxury hotels, and then there are sanctuaries. The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences has recently stepped into a new identity, firmly planting itself as the latter. I recently had the pleasure of spending a fabulous weekend here with my husband and daughter, and it truly redefined what a family staycation could be. A seamless blend of holistic wellness, sustainability, and indulgence, this reimagined property has etched itself into our hearts as a haven of calm and curated luxury.

From the moment we arrived, the warmth of the hospitality was unmatched. Every interaction- from the front office to the restaurants to the spa- was rooted in genuine care. We felt welcomed like family. As we checked into our serene Forest View Room, overlooking a lush 1,000-acre forest, I felt an immediate sense of calm wash over me. It's hard to believe such tranquillity exists just minutes from the heart of Gurugram's commercial bustle.

A Space Designed For Families And Mindful Living

Positioned now as a luxury urban sanctuary, The Leela Ambience Gurugram invites guests to immerse themselves in a space where nature and modern comfort coexist harmoniously. With direct access to a high-end mall and beautifully appointed rooms, suites, and residences, it's perfect for both business travellers and families seeking restorative escapes.

One of the most heartening aspects of our stay was the hotel's commitment to holistic wellness, not just as a service, but as a way of life. I was really impressed to see their recently constructed in-house hydroponic Green House that grows lettuce, herbs and tomatoes without soil. I even tasted a few herbs, and they tasted so fresh and clean!

It's a great step towards saving the environment and upholding the ethos of sustainability. In fact, all the restaurants at The Leela Ambience Gurugram incorporate the fresh produce into their meals, not just from the Green House but also the nearby nursery and 3.5-acre Leela Organic Farm, just 30 minutes away.



The commitment to clean, fresh produce is inspiring. At Forest View Deck, an open-air dining space by the pool, one can enjoy a nice meal made entirely from ingredients sourced directly from these farms. The view of the green expanse paired with dishes full of colour and flavour would create an experience that was both luxurious and grounding.



Culinary Journey At The Leela Ambience Gurugram - There's something for everyone

Spectra - Multi-Cuisine Restaurant

We began our culinary exploration at Spectra, the hotel's vibrant 24-hour multi-cuisine restaurant. With its seven live kitchens, Spectra offered everything from comforting omelettes to indulgent vada pav and chole bhature at breakfast to an elaborate Asian and Indian spread at lunch. My favourites were the soft baos and the extensive dessert bar, featuring everything from tarts and cakes to ice cream.

Courtyard Garden: For High Tea And Walk In The Nature

I experienced luxury in the lap of nature at the all-new Courtyard Garden. In the evening, we settled into the Courtyard Garden for high tea under a cabana. With barefoot luxury beneath us and lush greenery all around, the health-inspired teas were a delight. I particularly loved the blueberry green tea, which paired wonderfully with open sandwiches, bruschetta and a burger- guilt-free and delicious. We ended the evening with a leisurely walk through the courtyard, feeling completely at ease.

Zanotta: Italian Restaurant

After a great swimming session at the pool, we were famished, and my daughter demanded pasta. I was thankful for Zanotta, a fine dining Italian restaurant right there in the hotel. The chef curated a special set menu that surprised and delighted. My daughter's request for pasta was met with flawless spaghetti in white sauce, while we enjoyed a memorable dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients and refined techniques. Each dish was better than the last one, and all of them were mouthwatering.



Aujasya Cafe: Holisitc Wellness Cafe

Wellness at The Leela Ambience Gurugram isn't limited to massages and mindfulness. It's woven into the very soul of the hotel. Post-spa Aujasya Cafe is the place to be to continue your wellness journey. This thoughtfully curated cafe, located beneath the Spa lets you dive deep into a holistic culinary world. Every dish is created with superfoods, local ingredients, and sustainability in mind. I absolutely loved the Thar Quinoa Salad with baby spinach and slow-roasted ash gourd. The Himalayan Earth Bowl, with red rice kedgeree, tofu, and beets, was nourishing yet light. The Bitter Chocolate Orange Pave gave us the perfect ending to our meal-indulgent yet guilt-free. I realised how all the ingredients felt fresh and tasted great.

The beverage selection deserves a special mention: from the Blueberry & Chia Seed Smoothie (a hit with me) to a classic vanilla shake (a hit with my daughter), the drinks were fresh and invigorating. I also plan to try traditional wellness teas like Turmeric Ashwagandha latte on my next visit. Yes, I will definitely go back for another hearty meal at the cafe.

Perks Of Staying at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel:

Kids Club by The Leela:

My daughter had an absolute blast at the Kids Club by The Leela- a safe, engaging play zone with a slide, basketball ring, and crafts. She spent a great deal of time there, engaged with drawing and other fun activities. That meant I had some time to myself.



The Leela Spa:

Knowing my daughter was happily occupied gave me the perfect opportunity to indulge in a blissful Swedish massage at The Leela Spa. The spa rooms were clean and well-kept. The therapist was well-trained and accommodating. The best part: soothing aromas of oils left me feeling completely revitalised. The spa's elegant design and post-treatment green tea added an extra layer of serenity.

The Leela Pool:

We all look forward to some pool time on a staycation, and the weather was perfect to enjoy the dips in the clean water, surrounded by the beautiful view of the forest. We could also enjoy beverages and snacks at the cabanas around the pool.

Staying at The Leela Ambience Gurgaon was a thought-provoking experience

What left the deepest impression on me was how every touchpoint at The Leela Ambience Gurugram reflected a thoughtfulness rooted in sustainability. From the in-house water bottling plant that eliminates single-use plastics to rainwater harvesting, water aerators, and the Leela Nursery that supplies every flower and plant across the hotel, it's a place that takes its responsibility to the planet seriously... without compromising on luxury.

Our weekend at The Leela Ambience Gurugram was a journey into mindful indulgence. It's the kind of place where families can unwind, reconnect, and discover that true luxury lies not just in opulence, but in how well it makes you feel. And feel good, we did.

We returned home feeling lighter, happier, and already planning our next stay and a definite visit to Zanotta and Aujusya Cafe.