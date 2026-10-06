'Diamond City' Surat Gets Diamond-Themed Metro Trains, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Shares Photos

Surat is known as the Diamond City of India, and now the city's metro is getting a design inspired by that identity. The interiors of the trains feature geometric patterns based on diamond facets and cuts, giving the Metro a distinct Surat touch.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi recently shared pictures of the design on X.

"Surat's identity, now riding with its future!" he wrote.

Sanghavi said the Surat Metro brings the spirit of the world-renowned Diamond City into its design, with diamond-inspired elements across the trains, ceilings and infrastructure. "A metro that doesn't just connect Surat, it reflects the city's unique identity," he added.

Surat's Diamond Story On Rails

The train interiors feature geometric artwork inspired by the facets of a diamond. The ceilings also use patterns based on different diamond cuts. The design is paired with red doors, beige floors and silver handrails, giving the interiors a clean and distinct look.

The diamond theme also extends beyond the trains. Elements inspired by the facets, gloss and cuts of diamonds have been incorporated into the design of stations and related infrastructure.

One of the most noticeable examples is Dream City Metro Station, which has been built in the shape of a diamond. The station is located close to the Surat Diamond Bourse.

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The Metro Has Other Distinctive Features Too

The Surat Metro project also includes some unusual engineering and planning features. The Maskati and Labheshwar stations are being built around 110 feet underground using a two-level stacked station design. The Metro will use a 750V DC third-rail system for power supply, which means that overhead poles will not be required.

The route was also rerouted in Adajan to save a 700-year-old tree. Adding to the environmental efforts, more than 3,000 new trees have been planted at the Dream City Depot.

For Surat, the Metro is part of the city's move towards modern urban transport. But its design is also a nod to something the city has long been known for: diamonds.