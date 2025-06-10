Pilots Make Special Announcement While Flying Over Chenab Bridge. It's Photo Op For Travellers

Jammu and Kashmir's Chenab Bridge, the highest railway-arch bridge in the world, is now a popular tourist attraction both on the ground and from above. Passengers flying above Srinagar's picturesque valleys are taking notice of this technical marvel from the sky. According to a press statement released by the Railway Ministry, pilots make announcements as they fly over the Chenab Bridge, while passengers are excited to take pictures of the engineering wonder.

"The Chenab Bridge draws admiration from every altitude, where pride rises from the earth and echoes through the clouds," said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, as reported by The Economic Times.

"These days, every flight that passes over the majestic valleys of Jammu and Kashmir witnesses a truly special moment. As the aircraft approaches the Chenab valley, the pilot's voice echoes through the cabin: 'Below you is the world's tallest railway-arch bridge, the Chenab Bridge,' he added.

As soon as the announcement is made, passengers quickly head to the windows with their phones in their hands. They began filming and taking photos of the historic bridge.

"A wave of pride sweeps through the cabin -- passengers clap, smile and share words of admiration for the brilliance of Indian engineering," the press note added.

The excitement is just as infectious on land. Locals from neighbouring towns and villages are snapping pictures and taking videos of the bridge from various angles, according to railway authorities.



Chenab Bridge is wowing tourists with its unique engineering.

Image Credit: PTI

What Is the Chenab Bridge:

Part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, Chenab Bridge is the world's tallest railway bridge. Rising 359 meters over the Chenab River, the bridge is 1,315 meters long overall, with the main steel arch measuring 467 meters.

Chenab Bridge, which is almost five times taller than the Qutub Minar and 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower, is built to resist severe winds of up to 266 kilometres per hour.

To span the 915-meter-wide gap, Indian Railways used a state-of-the-art cable-crane system for the first time in its history. The system included two enormous cable cars and pylons that were more than 100 meters high.