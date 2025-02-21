Another Move To Curb Overtourism In Italy: Ban On Check-In Keyboxes In Florence

Italy is cracking down on overtourism by implementing various policies and targeted bans aiming to protect local interests. In recent times, authorities in Italian tourist hotspots like Rome and Venice have been trying to address concerns about the lack of affordable housing for local citizens and the impact of holiday rentals (such as AirBnB) on traditional hotels. More recently, Florence announced a unique measure in hopes of curbing overtourism. The local government of this famous destination has ordered owners of holiday rentals to remove self-check-in keyboxes by February 25, 2025.

These keyboxes are often used by platforms like Airbnb as they are convenient for both property owners and guests. They eliminate the need for in-person key exchanges and check-in procedures. However, this has also been criticised by those arguing against such holiday rentals. Critics believe a check-in process like this - one facilitated without a physical encounter between guest and renter - poses a security risk. They have also deemed the combination-protected lock boxes "ugly." According to reports, there have been instances of them being vandalised - some locals have allegedly taped them closed with red Xs.

Overtourism has been a crucial matter of concern in Florence. Photo Credit: Pexels

"Next week we will go ... to check where the ban on keyboxes is not respected, and then we will remove them," Florence Mayor Sara Funaro told a local television channel on Wednesday, reported PTI. Fines of up to 400 euros (approx. Rs 36,000) will be imposed on owners who don't comply with this new regulation. Overtourism has been a crucial matter of concern in Florence for some time. As per the city council, more than 7.8 million people visited Florence in the first nine months of 2024. In a past statement cited by CNN, the council said, "The city is no longer able to support, without weakening its heritage value and seeing its overall livability compromised, such a massive presence of activities and means for exclusive tourist use concentrated in just five square kilometres (about 2 square miles)."

Venice recently announced an increase in the day-tripper admission fee for those who book their visit less than four days in advance. This is part of a broader effort to control tourist influx, which may include limiting the number of days visitors can enter, further price increases, and penalties for those who don't comply with the new rules. Click here to read more.