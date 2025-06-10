7 Cities That Prove That Life (And Travel) Is Better In Colour

Black-and-white may be classic, but it can also feel dull and uninteresting. Imagine if your neighbourhood was stripped of all colours - would not everything feel so lifeless? On the other hand, colours are powerful - their vibrancy adds happiness and life to anything or any place. Showcasing colours with open arms, here are some beautiful cities around the world that are well-known for being "extra" when it comes to painting the town red... and even blue, pink, and yellow! A colourful city feels magical and joyful. If you love travelling and seeing new places, you must visit at least one, if not all, of these vibrant cities around the world.

Here Are 7 Colourful Cities Around The World To Visit:

1. Havana, Cub

Photo Credit: Pexels

Havana is full of old vintage cars, colourful architectural gems, and streets from the Colonial period and beyond. American cars from the 1940s and 1950s can still be spotted on the streets in gorgeous pop colours like lime, fuchsia, and shiny blue. You will find art and music everywhere you go. Even the streets of Havana are filled with local models dressed in colourful, quirky outfits, who happily pose for tourists for a tip.

2. Jodhpur, India

Photo Credit: Pexels

Jodhpur in Rajasthan is also called the 'Blue City'. According to legend, it was the Brahmin residents who first started painting their houses blue, to distinguish their homes. Blue is also considered an auspicious colour. Scientifically, it is believed that copper salt compounds added to the whitewash while painting the houses helped repel termites and turned blue under certain conditions. The best way to admire the city is to get a bird's eye view of all the beautiful blue houses from the iconic Mehrangarh Fort.

3. St. John's, Canada

Photo Credit: Pexels

St. John's, Newfoundland is the most colourful city in Canada, thanks to the colourful Jellybean Row Houses of downtown. They got this name for being every colour of actual edible jellybeans. While strolling along the streets, you can witness huge Victorian houses in shades of blue, red, yellow, pink, orange, and so on. It almost feels like entering a fairytale world.

4. Guanajuato, Mexico

Photo Credit: Pexels

Guanajuato is one of the most vibrant cities in Mexico and is also recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site. The city boasts its Baroque and colonial architecture with layers of colourful homes. It is also a safe and welcoming city for tourists. If you are a foodie, you will be impressed by the incredibly delicious Mexican food in Guanajuato.

5. Nassau, Bahamas

Photo Credit: Pexels

Here is another bright and vibrant city you must add to your travel list, especially if you are travelling to the Bahamas. Here you will find neat and beautiful rows of houses in pastel shades of pink, green, orange, yellow, and more. The natural beauty with lots of greenery and vibrant flowers further enhances the charm of this colourful city.

6. Jaipur, India

Photo Credit: Pexels

Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, is famously known as the 'Pink City'. In 1876, the entire city was painted a terracotta pink to welcome the Prince of Wales, and this tradition has continued, symbolising hospitality. The historical palaces, forts and bustling bazaars are all adorned in this distinctive hue, offering a truly unique visual experience. Visitors can admire the Hawa Mahal, the City Palace, and the Amer Fort, all bathed in shades of pink.

7. Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, South Africa

Photo Credit: Pexels

Nestled at the foot of Signal Hill, the historic neighbourhood of Bo-Kaap in Cape Town is famed for its distinctive, brightly coloured homes and cobbled streets. Formerly known as the Malay Quarter, its vibrant hues are believed to have originated when residents were finally allowed to own their homes and painted them in joyful, expressive colours to celebrate their freedom. This unique area is rich in history and culture, making it a truly photogenic and memorable stop.

Found these cities fascinating?