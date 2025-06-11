5 Scenic Night Treks In India That Are Perfect For Stargazing

There's something truly special about walking under a sky full of stars, far away from the city's noise and lights. Night treks aren't just thrilling, they also let you enjoy nature at its calmest. India has some amazing trails where you can hike through the dark and even sleep under the stars. Imagine climbing a quiet trail with only moonlight to guide you and waking up to a breathtaking sunrise. If you've ever wanted to watch a meteor shower from a mountain or spot constellations while you walk, these treks are for you. Check them out below!

Here Are 5 Best Night Treks In India For Stargazing:

1. Dayara Bugyal Trek, Uttarakhand

Dayara Bugyal Trek is known for its beautiful views during the day, but it turns magical at night. Sitting at around 12,000 feet, this trek gives you a clear view of the stars and the surrounding Himalayas. Here, you can set up camp in the open grasslands and watch the night sky come alive right above you.

2. Rupin Pass, Himachal Pradesh

Rupin Pass is a tough trek, but the views make it all worth it. With waterfalls, valleys and no city lights around, it's a great spot for stargazing. At over 15,000 feet, the sky looks so close it feels like you could almost touch the stars. It's the kind of experience you don't forget.

3. Ranthan Kharak Trek, Uttarakhand

This lesser-known trek is perfect for those who love real adventure. The trail takes you through quiet, untouched ridges and ends at the stunning Ronti Saddle. With hardly any people around, you can sit by your campfire and enjoy a peaceful night under a sky full of stars.

4. Kuari Pass Trek, Uttarakhand

Also known as the 'Curzon Trail,' Kuari Pass is an easy trek with amazing views of Mt. Nanda Devi and other Himalayan peaks. At night, the sky is super clear, making it a great spot for stargazing. In winter, the snow glows under the moonlight, making the whole place feel like a dream.

5. Beas Kund Trek, Himachal Pradesh

The Beas Kund trek is great for beginners. It's short, easy to follow and full of stunning views. The high lake and nearby mountains make it a perfect place to watch the stars. Spend the night near the Kund, lie back in your sleeping bag and enjoy the night sky. You will not even need a telescope.

Whether you've been trekking for years or are just starting out, these trails are a great way to walk under the stars.