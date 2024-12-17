10 Lesser-Known Beaches In India Perfect For Your New Year Getaway

These beaches will make your new year extra special. (Photo: iStock)

Just a couple more days, and we'll be saying goodbye to 2024. With the new year just around the corner, you can already feel the excitement-whether it's the city decked out in festive lights or travel bookings skyrocketing. As the clock ticks closer to a fresh year, popular tourist spots will start to overflow, making quiet moments hard to come by. Shimla's Mall Road will be jam-packed (literally!), Goa's shacks will get crowded, and finding a peaceful spot at mainstream beaches will feel impossible. But what if you could avoid those bustling places? Do you think it's possible? Well, it is! While India has its fair share of famous beaches, some are still blissfully uncrowded. Looking for a peaceful spot to kickstart the New Year? We've got you covered! Here are 10 lesser-known beaches perfect for your New Year getaway.

Here Are 10 Lesser-Known Beaches Perfect For Your New Year Getaway:

1. Radhanagar Beach, Andaman Islands

Often ranked among Asia's best beaches, Radhanagar Beach on Havelock Island is a postcard that comes to life. With its white sands and turquoise waters, it's perfect for laid-back New Year celebrations. Whether you're lounging or strolling along the shore, Radhanagar's untouched beauty will leave you mesmerized.

Radhanagar Beach.

2. Varkala Beach, Kerala

Craving serenity with a side of charm? Varkala Beach is the answer. Surrounded by dramatic red cliffs and swaying coconut palms, this picturesque spot offers an escape from the crowds. Relax at cliffside cafes, explore yoga retreats, or soak in the beauty of the Arabian Sea. It's a dreamy way to start the New Year.

Varkala Beach.

3. Little Andaman Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Far from the usual tourist trails, Little Andaman Island is perfect for adventurous souls. Visit Butler Bay and Netaji Nagar beaches, havens for surfing enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Just 120 km from Port Blair, it's also an excellent base for exploring the surrounding areas.

Little Andaman Islands.

4. Mandarmani, West Bengal

This hidden coastal gem in West Bengal is a serene alternative to crowded beaches. A quick weekend getaway from Kolkata, Mandarmani boasts pristine sands and minimal crowds - ideal for starting the New Year surrounded by tranquil natural beauty.

Mandarmani Beach.

5. Butterfly Beach, Goa

Yes, even Goa has its secrets! Butterfly Beach, nestled between lush forests, is accessible only by boat. Known for its clear waters, vibrant marine life, and stunning sunsets, this spot is a must-visit. Keep an eye out for butterflies fluttering around as you relax on this idyllic shoreline.

Butterfly Beach.

6. St. Mary's Island, Karnataka

Off the coast of Malpe, St. Mary's Island is a natural wonder. Its unique basalt rock formations, created by volcanic activity millions of years ago, set it apart from other Indian beaches. Walk along its pristine shores and take in the waves lapping against the rocky landscapes for a truly magical experience.

St. Mary's Island.

7. Paradise Beach, Pondicherry

True to its name, Paradise Beach - also called Chunnambar - is a peaceful haven accessible by ferry from Pondicherry. Its golden sands and shimmering blue waters make it perfect for a New Year picnic. Calm and uncrowded, it's a serene spot to enjoy Pondicherry's lush beauty.

Paradise Beach.

8. Bangaram Beach, Lakshadweep

Want a secluded New Year with your partner? Bangaram Beach in Lakshadweep offers a blissful escape like no other. With vibrant coral reefs, pristine lagoons, and luxury tents, it's a dream destination for snorkelling, diving, and intimate marine adventures.

Bangaram Beach

9. Minicoy Island, Lakshadweep

Minicoy Island is a paradise of white sand beaches and turquoise lagoons. Its unique cultural vibe, colourful villages, and local fishing charm add to its allure. Explore lighthouses, kayak in calm waters, or simply relax - Minicoy is perfect for welcoming the New Year in peace.

Minicoy Island.

10. Marari Beach, Kerala

For slow travel enthusiasts, Marari Beach near Alleppey is a hidden gem. Unlike Kerala's busy beaches, Marari offers a stretch of quiet sands and cosy resorts. Swim, indulge in a spa retreat, or take leisurely walks under the coconut palms - this beach is perfect for reconnecting with nature and starting the year afresh.

Marari Beach.

