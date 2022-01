Vladimir Putin's "inner circle" will face sanctions if an attack on Ukraine, White House said.

The United States is ready to impose sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's "inner circle" if an attack on Ukraine goes ahead, the White House said Monday.

"The individuals we've identified are in or near the inner circle of the Kremlin and play a role in government decision making," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "We have developed specific sanctions packages for both Russian elites and their family members."