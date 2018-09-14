Hurricane Florence Likely To Make Landfall Today: 5 Facts

Hurricane Florence is being called "once in a lifetime" event.
Wilmington: Hurricane Florence battered the Carolinas in United States early on Friday with howling winds, life-threatening storm surges and torrential rains. Hurricane Florence is weakened and slower moving than in recent days and is prepared to make a landfall at some point today. The National Hurricane Center, in its latest advisory, said that Hurricane Florence was about to make landfall in North Carolina. Hurricane Florence was over the Atlantic Ocean about 55 kilometers east of Wilmington, North Carolina and moving northwest at 10 kilometers per hour. It is being called "once in a lifetime" event.
5 Facts Of Hurricane Florence:
Heavy rain led to flooding on the streets of North Carolina, stormy winds caused grave damage to trees and stoplights flickered as the Hurricane Florence battered coastal areas.
Over 1,50,000 homes are reportedly living without power and raging waters hit and rushed across coastal roads in seaside communities.
About 1.7 million people in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are under voluntary or mandatory evacuation orders.
South Carolina's popular Myrtle Beach has virtually been deserted with empty streets and very little traffic in wake of Hurricane Florence.
North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia have declared a state of emergency.