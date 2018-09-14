Hurricane Florence Likely To Make Landfall Today: 5 Facts

Hurricane Florence is being called "once in a lifetime" event.

Wilmington: Hurricane Florence battered the Carolinas in United States early on Friday with howling winds, life-threatening storm surges and torrential rains. Hurricane Florence is weakened and slower moving than in recent days and is prepared to make a landfall at some point today. The National Hurricane Center, in its latest advisory, said that Hurricane Florence was about to make landfall in North Carolina. Hurricane Florence was over the Atlantic Ocean about 55 kilometers east of Wilmington, North Carolina and moving northwest at 10 kilometers per hour. It is being called "once in a lifetime" event.