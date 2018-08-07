Kerala Tuition Teacher Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor Girl

The accused was detained after the 8-year old student informed her parents about the abuse, who in turn lodged a complaint with the police.

Thiruvananthapuram | | Updated: August 07, 2018 22:01 IST
A case has been registered against tution teacher under POCSO Act, police said. (Representational)

Thiruvananthapuram: 

A 55-year old tuition teacher was arrested today on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl student at nearby Palode, police said.

Manoj was detained after the 8-year old student informed her parents about the abuse, who in turn lodged a complaint with the police.

He was running a tuition centre at his home.

Some other students have also made similar complaints against the teacher, police said.

A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), they added.

