Kerala Tuition Teacher Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor Girl

A case has been registered against tution teacher under POCSO Act, police said. (Representational)

A 55-year old tuition teacher was arrested today on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl student at nearby Palode, police said.

Manoj was detained after the 8-year old student informed her parents about the abuse, who in turn lodged a complaint with the police.

He was running a tuition centre at his home.

Some other students have also made similar complaints against the teacher, police said.

A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), they added.