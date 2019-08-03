Kerala Journalist Killed After Car Driven By IAS Officer Hits His Bike

K Muhammed Basheer was the Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Malayalam daily Siraj.

A journalist was killed in a road accident in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram late last night when a car driven by an IAS officer rammed his motorcycle, killing him on the spot.

K Muhammed Basheer, 35, was the Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Malayalam daily Siraj. The incident took place at around 1 am, the police said.

The police said that apart from IAS officer Sreeram Venkitaraman, a woman was also in the blue Volkswagen."There were conflicting statements. We have now confirmed from independent witnesses that Sreeram Venkitaraman was driving the vehicle," Thiruvananthapuram police chief Dhinendra Kashyap told news agency PTI.

The officer's blood sample was taken for testing this morning. While Mr Venkitaraman,a survey director in the Kerala government, reportedly told police that his friend, the woman, was driving the car, a senior police official told PTI that the woman has in her statement said Mr Venkitaraman was behind the wheels.

"I was returning after watching a movie. Around 1 am, I saw a car bang into the wall. Initially I didn't see anything else. Then I saw a bike rammed into the wall. Eventually, I saw a man exit the driver's seat," Joby G, an eyewitness, told NDTV. His statement has been taken by the police.

As allegations of conspiracy for a cover-up surfaced, police sources confirmed that Sriram Venkataraman initially refused to give him blood sample for testing. "When someone refuses to give blood sample, there are legal procedures that need to be initiated, which include arrest, and the blood to be taken by a government doctor. But eventually, the man agreed for his blood sample to be collected. He had certainly consumed alcohol, because the initial medical report states of smell of liquor," a police source told NDTV.

Images from the accident site showed the motorcycle stuck on a compound wall and the car badly damaged in the front.

Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has demanded a proper and truthful investigation in the case. Senior police officer Sanjay Kumar Gurudin told the media personnel that the probe would be done scientifically.

Cases of rash driving and "punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder" have been registered.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and the minister for temple bodies Kadakkampally Surendran were among those who expressed grief at the death of the journalist.

Mr Basheer has a wife and two children.

(With inputs from PTI)

