Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan's Bail Plea Rejected By UP Court, To Stay In Jail

Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been in jail for more than two years now, was denied bail in a money laundering case by a Uttar Pradesh court today.

Mr Kappan was granted bail by the Supreme Court last month in a terror case and the journalist was awaiting a bail order in the second case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. An order in his favour would have facilitated his release from the Lucknow jail.

The journalist was arrested in October 2020 while he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered. The police claimed he had links with the Popular Front of India and was a part of conspiracy to instigate violence.

He was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The Supreme Court granted him bail in the anti-terror law case in September. The court had also questioned the evidence against Mr Kappan while granting him bail. "What was found with Kappan? No explosives were found, material was not found with him but in the car and they weren't used for propagating," Chief Justice UU Lalit had said.