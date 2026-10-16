3 Coaches Of Goods Train Carrying Cars Derail In Punjab's Bathinda

Three coaches of a goods train carrying newly-manufactured cars derailed near Rampura Phul railway station here on Friday, disrupting rail traffic, officials said.

The goods train was travelling from Bathinda towards Ambala when the incident occurred. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Railway officials and staff reached the spot and launched restoration works, with the derailed coaches removed and affected tracks inspected, before normal train operations could resume.

Necessary safety checks and repair works stalled rail movement for some time.

Preliminary reports suggest a technical fault, possibly involving the wheels, could have caused the derailment. However, the exact cause of the incident has not yet been established, officials said.

Railway authorities will conduct a technical examination of the affected coaches, wheels and track infrastructure to determine the cause, they added.

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